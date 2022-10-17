7. New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The entire NFC East gets force-fed to the rest of the country on a regular basis, even when the teams are not very good. But don’t let that distract from the fireworks when the Giants and Eagles get together for an old-fashioned New York-versus-Philly good time.

The Eagles struck one of the cruelest blows in the history of this rivalry with DeSean Jackson’s “Miracle at the Meadowlands” punt return to beat New York in 2010, but both teams have gotten their shots in. The rivalry has been incredibly even, with Philadelphia holding an 88-86-2 all-time advantage as of mid-October 2022. The teams are also 2–2 against each other in the playoffs, with a comically close 78–77 point margin (in the Giants’ favor) in those games.

