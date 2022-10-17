Sports

The 10 Most Intense NFL Rivalries of All Time

The New Orleans Saints line up against the Atlanta Falcons on the football field. NFL Rivalries
10
Danny Karnik/AP / Shutterstock 8 / 10

8. Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

This is the NFL rivalry that most closely mimics an old-school college rivalry. It’s Atlanta. It’s New Orleans. It’s a proxy war between the entire states of Georgia and Louisiana. It’s an NFL rivalry that has special prominence because college powerhouses Georgia and LSU do not play in the same SEC division and thus don’t see each other most years. The fans of these teams despise each other, and when either team is bad, rooting against the other becomes the most important part of the season.

