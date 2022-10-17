9. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

If you want to watch football the way the gods intended it to be played, this is the rivalry for you. The Steelers and Ravens have so often been reflections of each other—and of the blue-collar cities they represent.

This may be the NFL’s most physically brutal head-to-head. The matchup is known more for defensive slogs and crushing hits than for offensive fireworks. The teams have regularly gotten the best of each other on their routes to Super Bowl appearances and victories, but they’ve always kept some shared respect amid their battles. Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh have somehow met 31 times while leading these two franchises.

