How Hall of Fame Quarterback Troy Aikman Is Still Sharpening His Game

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Troy Aikman may have retired 20 years ago, but he’s still finding ways to stay on top of his game. Here’s how.

Adjust Your Plan

I was still doing the same routines five years after retiring—bothered with back pain. I walked into a local gym and asked if someone could write me programs. Jason Harnden walked out, and I’ve been training with him for 17 years. Now I hit the weights four days a week, for 30 minutes. We change it up every four or five weeks, adding battle ropes, kettlebells, and slam balls. Keeping the training up these days meant getting a home gym together. I find the FreeMotion Dual Cable Cross Machine effective without straining the joints.

Center Yourself

Phil Jacksons book Sacred Hoops got me intrigued about meditation and mindfulness. The light really came on when I picked up The Untethered Soul. It was hard at first. I had the whole “monkey mind” going, but eventually I was able to slow my thoughts. I meditate first thing in the morning to set me up for a good day. I like the apps Insight Timer and Calm. I also listen to the audiobook of Eckhart Tolles The Power of Now on walks.

Keep It Clean

I’ve gotten better about eating vegetables in these later years. I get most of my protein from fish, avoid processed foods and dairy, and don’t put excessive butter or oil on anything. I rarely eat red meat but, when I do, I grill it myself. I’ve gotten into making smoothies before and after workouts. I use Dymatize Iso 100 Whey Protein Powder and Athletic Greens with spinach, collagen powder, banana, and almond milk.

Take a Breather

I’m a prime example of someone who overtrains. I’ve always done something seven days a week. During my playing career, there was always an urgency to work as hard as I could. I never walked away thinking I didn’t show up as strong as possible. That’s followed me into retirement. I’m starting to allow myself recovery days. I’m not as sore and stiff and know maintaining this pace isn’t sustainable. I need to pause and accept that life is good.

Troy Aikman will share his insights as FOX Sports’ lead NFL analyst during the NFC Championship as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers take on Aaron Rodgers’ Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. on FOX.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!