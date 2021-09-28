We spoke with both Tyler Bereman and Adam LaRoche about breaking new boundaries and forging lasting friendships at this year’s Red Bull Imagination. Here’s what they had to say.

Men’s Journal: What was the inspiration behind Red Bull Imagination?

Tyler Bereman: After my racing career, I had to figure out how to make a living riding a motorcycle and still enjoy what I do. I’m lucky I fell into this niche of creating content. It’s always been my dream and goal project to build my version of a dirt skatepark. Imagination 1.0 was a good start, but that first year was more or less a one-line course. Now it’s opened up options to multiple lines, creativity, and jumps everywhere. There’s no rules to this. The more creativity, the better. A lot of inspiration for this actually came from my fellow peers in different action sports—from mountain biking to snowboarding—and kind of tying them all together.

Freeriding is a super loose program where everyone just kind of gets into the zone and starts riding around sessioning features. Last year’s event felt more like a track, whereas this year Jason Baker and his crew from DreamTraxx really focused on building a creative course. What’s freeriding for us is like freebuilding for Jason. It can start with a channel of dirt, a finger in the middle of a zone, and next thing you know, you can have five different lips and landings to one little finger. The sky’s the limit out there, creativity-wise, in both the designing and the riding. Everyone looks at a single jump as a step up, straight up and over, but if you really get creative you can hit that step up to the right, to the left, you can hit it backwards. It’s our version of a dirt skate park. It’s dirt art—that’s what it is.