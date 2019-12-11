



The ski season is in full swing, and resorts around the country are getting slammed with massive amounts of snow. This means skiers and snowboarders are getting about using outstanding vacation days, clearing their weekend plans, or just calling in sick, heading to their local mountain for some epic turns.

However, for many people, not having an adequate vehicle to handle snowy roads (let alone all that bulky gear) might pose a problem.

Luckily Uber just announced the perfect solution. The wildly popular ride-share program revealed its plans to expand its Uber Ski offering into 23 cities all across the United States beginning Dec. 17.

The Best Shirts for Après-Ski >>

Uber Ski lets passengers communicate to drivers that they have oversized outdoor winter gear, such as skis or snowboards, and allows the rider to select a vehicle that offers roof racks, truck bed availability, or additional luggage space.

This is the perfect service for powderhounds looking for a day of adventure without fear of getting turned away by drivers who can’t accommodate cumbersome gear.

How Ski Resorts Make All That Artificial Snow >>

Previously only offered in a handful of cities (e.g. Denver, Flagstaff, and Salt Lake City), this expansion is huge for skiers and riders on the East Coast, as it now offers services in 10 new cites in that area. (Not to mention nine new cities on the West Coast.)

Here’s the full list of Uber Ski Markets:

West Coast:

– Anchorage

– Boise

– Colorado Springs

– Denver

– Eastern Washington

– Flagstaff

– Fort Collins

– Minneapolis/St. Paul

– Portland (Oregon)

– Rockies

– Salt Lake City

– Seattle

– Wyoming

Travel Gift Guide: The Best Gift Ideas for Any Jetsetter >>

East Coast:

– Boston

– Grand Rapids

– Green Bay

– Lehigh Valley

– New Hampshire

– Portland (Maine)

– Upstate New York

– Vermont

– Wilkes-Barre Scranton

– Worcester

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!