When Fabio Wibmer sets out on his very own journey through France you can expect banger after banger. Starting in Lyon, the capital of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, the Austrian bike phenom makes his way up to Paris, sending one sketchy staircase after another and pulling some mighty jumps until he reaches his final destination at the famous Eiffel Tower.

Starting with the famous 25 stairs in Lyon Fabio sets the direction for everything that follows. The 4.5 meters high and 6.7 meters wide stair gap rose to fame in the skateboard and action sports community when Swedish skater Ali Boulala first tried to send it in 2002. Only mastered once on a skateboard and never really tried on a big bike, Fabio’s attempt was a step into unknown territory.

“Urban Freeride Lives 3 definitely has been my raddest production yet. I really had to improve my riding and push my limits to get some of these shots done. Shooting in France with the boys was good fun, but not always that easy. We surely had a few risky and gnarly situations to master.” – Fabio Wibmer

