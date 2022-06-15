The U.S. Open 2022 starts Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, MA. (That’s the venue’s actual name. The Country Club does not want you to confuse it with other, lower-cased country clubs.) It marks the 122nd playing of America’s national open, and this year, it’s taking place during a turbulent time for professional golf. The PGA Tour is facing a maybe-existential threat from a new tour, LIV Golf, backed by the Saudi Arabian government. Several of the players who have left for the new circuit—and earned PGA Tour suspensions for doing so—are in the field in Brookline, and it’ll be interesting to see how the crowds receive them.

On the course, the golf should be exciting as it always is at the U.S. Open. All of the world’s best players are in attendance for the third major on the men’s golf calendar, including Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, PGA champion Justin Thomas, and the currently-on-a-tear Rory McIlroy. The action will air at various times on NBC’s platforms: Peacock for streaming, plus the USA Network and the actual NBC TV channel during peak viewing hours.

Let’s talk about seven best players worth tracking this week—either because they’re a threat to win (I’ve included their odds) or will present a rubbernecking opportunity for the morbidly curious.

U.S. Open 2022: The 7 Best Players to Watch

