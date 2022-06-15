💪 @McIlroyRory's longest drives of the week:



375 yards

372 yards

367 yards

359 yards

357 yards

357 yards

357 yards

352 yards

351 yards

349 yards

348 yards



He led the field in Driving Distance and SG: Tee-to-Green.

In the last few weeks, McIlroy has become the PGA Tour’s most visible and vocal defender—certainly more so than commissioner Jay Monahan—against LIV Golf’s incursion. He has made a forceful case for the tour’s primacy with both his words and his play, and on Sunday he wrapped up a successful title defense at the Canadian Open by winning there for the second time in a row. (The first was in 2019, but the event was canceled the past two years due to COVID-19.)

His game is in sterling shape. The win in Canada was his second of the season, and he’s only twice finished lower than 18th on a leaderboard. His putting has picked up to become a stronger supplement to his always fantastic ball-striking. McIlroy hasn’t won a fourth major since he won both the PGA Championship and the British Open in 2014, and he’s teased his fans many times on the big stage since then. But at some point, he’s going to win another huge tournament, and there has never been a better opportunity than what’s in front of him this week.

