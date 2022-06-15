Ridiculous stuff from Scottie Scheffler 🔥



"The Rink" on 16 was loving this one 👏 pic.twitter.com/fzfF1zBcp4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 9, 2022 2 / 7

A win at The Country Club would lift Scheffler’s season—which already includes winning the Masters and three other wins against tremendous fields—into the ranks of the all-time greats. He has slipped a bit in recent weeks after going on an all-time heater in the winter and early spring.

But despite missing the cut at the PGA and not being all that close to contention in a few other recent starts, his game has stayed in pretty good condition. He lost in a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas three weeks ago, and his distance off the tee and precise approach game will give him a reasonable chance to win on a U.S. Open track. The United States Golf Association sets up these courses to favor big hitters who can stick their irons close, and Scheffler fits the mold.

