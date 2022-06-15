3. Dustin Johnson (+3500)

A past U.S. Open champ and the current No. 16 player in the world, Johnson is the best player who has taken the Saudis’ money and joined the LIV tour. Unlike fellow defectors Phil Mickelson (too old), Bryson DeChambeau (too injured), and Patrick Reed (not powerful enough), Johnson has a real chance to win this weekend—even if crowds boo him for getting into bed with the new tour.

Johnson’s previous U.S. Open win came in 2016 at Oakmont near Pittsburgh, where he was one of the only players in the field who could handle the course’s long yardages, punishing rough, and fast greens. The Country Club is a bit less brutish and might open the door for players without quite as much overpowering force as Johnson, but he remains one of the best course fits in the field, according to both Data Golf and common sense. It would be a nightmare for the PGA if Johnson won this tournament. So don’t rule it out.

