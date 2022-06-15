Unbelievably clutch.@SamBurns66 drained the 38-footer from off the green to win @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/DaQmWt5MRe — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 29, 2022 4 / 7

If you’re the betting sort, Burns at these odds (where a $100 winning bet would return $2,800 in profit) might be the best pure value play in the field—though it has become a bit less attractive in the last few days, as Burns has moved down from +3000.

Burns wins a lot, including in the aforementioned playoff against Scheffler in May and also at two other tour stops, the Valspar and Sanderson Farms championships, earlier this season. Burns has yet to win against a top-tier field, and he hasn’t even sniffed a major win. Even so, he’s playing great, he has contended in World Golf Championship and FedEx Cup Playoff fields packed with superstars, and he also hits it a mile off the tee and has a dialed-in irons game. He’s finished tied for fourth or better in three of his last five starts. He’s due to appear in the final few pairings on Sunday at a major, so why not this weekend in Brookline?

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!