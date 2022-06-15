Collin Morikawa sees McIlroy's chip in and answers with his own. #themasters pic.twitter.com/jGiEEdR1Gu — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022 5 / 7

Morikawa won his first two majors in 2020 and ‘21. He nearly won three; he tied for fourth at the U.S. Open last year at Torrey Pines. He has remained an elite player in 2022, including a fifth-place finish at the Masters. He hasn’t won this year and has been a relatively peripheral figure while the golf world has focused more on McIlroy, Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and the PGA Tour-versus-LIV Golf fracas.

Morikawa has just been hanging around, retaining his standing as one of the world’s best iron players and picking up his putting a good bit after it hurt him earlier in his career. I don’t think he’ll end the season without a big win, and he’s worth tracking this week as he tries to grab a third leg of the career grand slam.

