Koepka is having a mediocre season. By strokes gained on the field per round, 2022 has easily been his worst year since he became a tour regular in 2014. His lack of juice entering the event makes it distinctly possible that he’ll flame out and miss the cut in the national open for the second time (the last time that happened was when he appeared as an amateur in 2012).

But that’s just the thing: Since 2014, he hasn’t finished worse than 18th in this event. In addition, in the last four years, he has two U.S. Open wins, a second-place finish, and a tie for fourth. Koepka is a power player who likes U.S. Open setups, and he has been transparent about how little he cares about non-major events. He is his own entity at this tournament, and it would be in character if he made a charge after an extended period of not doing much.

