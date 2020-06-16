This past Friday, the greater Salt Lake City snowboard community rallied out to Little Cottonwood Canyon for Barrier to Entry, a DIY get-together and jam session held to show support and solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and support equality and inclusivity in snowboarding.

Organized by Jeff Holce, Laura Rogoski, Casey Savage and Mike McDaniel, donations were encouraged, and along with proceeds from an art auction and food and raffle ticket sales, Barrier to Entry raised over $6k for BLM!

Filmed and edited by Ted Borland.

Photos by Jovvany Villalobos and Gill Montgomery.

This article originally appeared on Snowboarder.com and was republished with permission.

