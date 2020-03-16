Vail Resorts and Alterra Suspend Operations Due to Coronavirus

All of Vail Resorts’ mountain resorts and retail stores will suspend operations from Sunday, March 15, 2020 through Sunday, March 22, 2020 and will use that time to reassess their approach for the rest of the season.

Shortly following this release, Alterra Mountain Company announced they will suspend operations at their 15 North American ski resorts, starting the morning of Sunday, March 15, until further notice. All lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services will be closed until further notice.

“Without question, our top priority has been the health and wellbeing of our guests and employees and to no lesser extent the health and wellbeing of the communities where we operate. We know each decision we make has a broad impact far beyond our operations,” wrote Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz in a public letter March 14.

The announcement came after several other resorts, including Berkshire East; Burke Mountain; Jay Peak; and Taos, announced early closures related to COVID-19, or coronavirus.

Lodging and property management operations will remain open for existing guests, but no new reservations will be made for the upcoming week. Shuttle services will also continue operations.

Vail’s corporate offices will close and employees to work from home where possible. All scheduled employees, both seasonal and year-round, will be paid during this upcoming eight-day period, without needing to use any vacation or sick time, according to the announcement.

“This decision provides a pause for the entire ecosystem of our mountain resort communities,” said Katz. “It gives everyone the time to assess the situation, respond to ever-changing developments, and evaluate the approach for the rest of season, if we believe it is advisable or feasible to re-open.”

Vail Resorts will be providing updated information on the remainder of the season by Friday, March 20, 2020.

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission.