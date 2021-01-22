Watch This Fearless 12-Year-Old Surf an XXL Wave at Jaws

Last weekend, the Hawaiian islands were hit with their biggest swell in at least a decade. The peak of the swell was deemed “Super Swell Saturday” and that was no hyperbole. The waves were impossibly large and with offshore wind, the result was clean but terrifying conditions.

Nevertheless, some of the world’s best surfers and watermen decided to put themselves to the ultimate test. While the usual suspects like Kai Lenny, Billy Kemper, and John John Florence were scoring some of the best waves of their lives, there was one young charger that turned some heads.

While most kids are busy playing video games and watching TikToks, 12-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson was towed into a mountainous wave at Jaws (Pe’ahi). The wave would have packed some serious consequences had Roberson taken a tumble, but thankfully he managed to ride it out like a champ. Check out the clip below.

