Watch: 19-Year-Old Skier Cole Richardson Boosts Into Space

Coming hot off a win of Quiksilver’s 2019 Young Guns contest, Cole Richardson put together one of the rowdiest ski edits we’ve seen this spring. The Canmore, Alberta native filmed this edit over two seasons mostly around Banff and Revelstoke.

Richardson sent massive backcountry kickers and launched some of the biggest airs since Mike Wilson. It’s no surprise that the footage scored the then-17-year-old Richardson Quiksilver’s prize purse—judged by spending a week skiing with Sammy Carlson.

Paired with great music selections—new-school Anderson .Paak and old-school Lauryn Hill—Richardson spins dubs and stomps gigantic flips with extraordinary style. Keep your eyes peeled for this kid.

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission.

