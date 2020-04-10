Watch: An Epic Wakeskating Adventure in the Desert Lagoons of Brazil

For many of us, simply getting on your feet at all on wakeskate is an incredible feat. The binding-less cousin of wakeboarding isn’t quite as mainstream as most board sports, but its awesome blend of wakeboarding and skateboarding offers up so many possibilities of maneuvers to try and unorthodox locales to shred.

And earlier this week, Red Bull dropped one of the most unique edits we’ve seen in a while. Featuring a couple of the best wakeskaters on the planet—Zuzana Vrablova and Brian Grubb—the crew beautifully documented one of the most breathtaking spots we’ve ever seen: Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in Brazil.

“We’ve talked about coming here for many years,” says Grubb. “And to finally see it in person is pretty amazing.”

Located across the northeast coast of Brazil, Lençóis Maranhenses is truly a magical place. During the rainy season, the valleys within the sand dunes fill with fresh water. The water has no place to go due to the dense rock layer below, thus forming the crystal blue lagoons that look like something out of a fairy tale… it’s a wakeskater’s dream.

Using winches to tow themselves across the shallow pools, the two athletes perform some mind boggling maneuvers, traversing around natural obstacles and carving deep into the emerald water only inches from the sand bank.

Needless to say, we’ve never seen anything like this before. If you’re looking for something to get you through the tail-end of the workweek, we suggest hitting pause on your work right now and pressing play on the 5-minute video above.

Note: Be sure to stay tuned in through the end for some really cool outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage of how this whole production came together.

