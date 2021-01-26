Watch: Bear Chases Skier Down Mountain in Romania

“God forbid, don’t look back!”

Those are not the words you want to hear while skiing. But that’s exactly what one unfortunate skier heard from onlookers in the chairlift above. The reason for the dire warning? He was being chased down the mountain by a bear.

This terrifying scenario took place at Romania’s Predeal Ski Resort when a lone skier managed to attract the attention of one very grumpy bear. The video of the incident is captured from people sitting on the ski lift, who helplessly watch as the skier carved his way down the slope, with the bear in hot pursuit.

“Go faster, go faster,” yelled onlookers, according to Ziarul de iasi (ZDI). “Come on, the bear is chasing you. Go faster.”

Easier said than done, especially when a fall could result in a mauling. Thankfully, the skier managed to make it to the bottom of the mountain unscathed.

Check out this surreal ski slope pursuit in the clip above.

