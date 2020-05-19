Watch: Being a Pro Skier Is Mostly About Mastering R&R

After a second-place finish on the Freeride World Tour, including two perfect runs in Hakuba and Andorra, Hedvig Wessel is looking for some training and R&R. Luckily for us, she knows just the wrong person to call. Enter Katie Burrell, whose film “Dream Job” with director Colleen Gentemann was a nominee for the Powder Awards Movie of the Year and has taken on a cult following for it’s slow, steady roast of the ski industry.

In “Bromance,” Burrell invites Wessel in British Columbia for an all-in training program. They ski, shotgun beers, and at least nail the R&R bit of Wessel’s training plan. Wessel even goads Burrell into dropping a few cliffs. If you’re in the mood for mischief and mayhem, look no further. And go ahead and unfollow @katieburrelltv on Instagram before she hits 10,000 again.

Maybe next year Wessel will have some more competition on the tour.

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!