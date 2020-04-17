Watch: Bike Hacks From Home, Vol. 2

1 / 5

It’s always good to have a few stubby Allen wrenches handy. You won’t use them often, but you’ll be glad they’re there when needed. And the best part is they don’t have to cost you a dime. Just grab some worn-out hexes from the bottom of the toolbox or some cheap-o silver ones you got with that Ikea magazine rack, and cut the business-end just long enough to sink into a bolt. Keeping a set of 2.5- through 5-millimeter Allens will certainly prove helpful.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!