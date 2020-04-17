Watch: Bike Hacks From Home, Vol. 2

5 / 5

There was a time when chain guides, bash rings, even front derailleurs were commonly mounted to a plate held on behind the drive side bottom bracket cup. Long after that trend died, bottom brackets were still being designed 2.5 millimeters too wide in order to accommodate the width of the extra accessories. Or, in the case of older frames with 68-millimeter bottom bracket shells instead of 73, that bumped up to 7.5 millimeters. Today, many modern thread-in bottom brackets have moved on, but not all of them. There’s a very good chance that you’ve got a spacer between your drive-side cup and your frame. And if so, there’s an even better chance that that spacer is plastic.

Whenever you’re tightening a bolt, it’s always nice to tighten against actual metal, so this bike hack suggests just that. Wheels Manufacturing, a U.S. producer of bearings, derailleur hangers, and all things forgotten and un-glamorous, makes an alloy spacer to do just that. And if you’ve got chainring clearance or chainline issues, you can break that spacer up into one 0.5-millimeter and two 1-millimeter spacers to slide the whole assembly over in precise increments.

