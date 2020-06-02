Watch: Cam McCaul and Alien Youth in ‘The Kids Are Alright’

With so much time around home lately, you may have noticed a few more plywood ramps and piles of dirt springing up around your neighborhood. Don’t worry, the kids are alright. All they need is a place to play.

See what Cam McCaul makes of the next generation of shredders the latest in Make Your Mark Series: The Kids Are Alright.

Brought to you by Shimano.

Watch more from the ‘Make Your Mark’ series HERE.

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!