Watch Carlos Correa Belt This 462-Foot Home Run Into the Upper Decks of Yankee Stadium

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Yankees may have won Wednesday night’s game, but Carlos Correa dominated the highlight reel.

The Houston Astros shortstop, fresh off his newly inked shoe deal with Adidas, sent this pitch from Yanks starter Michael Pineda a whopping 462 feet into the center field stands at Yankee Stadium.

Correa went 4-5 with two homers on the night for Houston.

Carlos Correa goes 4-for-5 with two home runs in #Astros game two loss. Mike Fiers starts tomorrow’s game, first pitch at 3:05pm CT. Posted by Houston Astros on Wednesday, April 6, 2016

“Cleathead” Carlos Correa on His New Adidas Partnership and the Shoes He Absolutely Can’t Live Without >>>