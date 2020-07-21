Sports

Watch: ‘Chasing Trail Ep. 30’ in the Surrey Hills With Brendan Fairclough

Four bikes. A 10 mile radius from home. We asked Brendan Fairclough to set out to film the best edit he could in the illustrious Surrey Hills in the south of England, the world’s best trails (if you ask him!) The result? Chasing Trail Ep. 30 – The Fairclough Masterclass.

Many thanks to TRP for supporting this project.

Video: Aspect Media
Photos: Tom Griffiths

A dusting a more recent Fairclough action.

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

