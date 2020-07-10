Watch ‘Chillzone 3’: The New Clash and Rowdy Frenchmen

“Chillzone 3” is a summer hit, we’re warning you!
Like a good meme, the word “Joliiii” (“Yeeeeeww”) will rain on bike parks everywhere. Don’t be surprised if the people around you, your friends and even your kids are asking for a circular saw and a tarp after this.
Rumour has it that Thomas Estaque is already in the running for an Oscar! Joliiii!
Film : Leon Perrin & Gaetan Clary
Photos : JB Liautard
Riders : Hugo Frixtalon – Thomas Estaque – Amaury Pierron – Paul Couderc – Pierrick Lannes
Presented by: Commencal Bikes
