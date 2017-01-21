Watch: College Basketball Game Spirals Into Wild, Chair-slamming Brawl

When you’re on the basketball court, the last thing you’re typically worried about is a fan hitting you with a chair.

Well, the players for Division II LeMoyne-Owen and Lane College might have a thing or two to say about that.

Last weekend’s game between the two rival teams exploded into a wrestling-style brawl after a player was tripped in the first quarter. At first, the teams went back and forth with some hard fouls. But once the players and coaches got involved in a huge brawl, fans took a cue to borrow some WWE-style moves:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=5tyG15SJznE

Here’s another look at the fight with a clear look at the fan with the chair: (Not cool, man.)

The game was postponed due to the fight. Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Commissioner Greg Moore released a statement, writing: “Such behavior will not be tolerated in our league under any circumstances. As a consequence, and at the conclusion of our internal investigation, all responsible parties in connection with this incident shall be subject to the most severe sanctions authorized by the conference rules and bylaws.”

