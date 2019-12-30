Watch: Counting Down the Best Surfing Clips From 2019

Trying to whittle down the best clips of the year is not an easy feat. In fact, it would be quite maddening having to sift through 12 months worth of searing carves, dizzying airs and rodeo levels of foam-ball wrangling to identify the creme de la creme. Luckily, we took it upon ourselves to identify the 10 best clips each and every month this year, meaning we didn’t have drive ourselves insane while compiling the 25-minute edit above, featuring the 120-best clips of 2019.

You’ll notice that the year was bookended by memorable performances in the tube, from Keito Matsuoka’s award-winning Pipe bomb back in January to Russell Bierke’s hulking Pe’ahi pit from the 2019 Jaws Challenge. But between those two out-of-this-world barrels are loads of memorable moments—like the Jack Freestone threading a never-ending Snapper tube during Cycle Oma, Shane Borland getting sky-high in Waco and much, much more.

If you’d like to watch each clip in its entirety, be sure to visit the top-10 countdowns from each month below:

— January

— February

— March

— April

— May

— June

— July

— August

— September

— October

— November

And check out the list below for top-10 rides from December 2019:

#1 Russell Bierke | Pe’ahi

Filmed by @7nine6

#2 Billy Kemper | Pe’ahi

Filmed by @7nine6

#3 Eli Olson | Pe’ahi

Filmed by WSL

#4 Nathan Florence | Pe’ahi

Filmed by @7nine6

#5 Kelly Slater | Backdoor

Filmed by WSL

#6 Torren Martyn | Indonesia

Filmed by Ishka Folkwell

#7 Gabriel Medina | Pipeline

Filmed by WSL

#8 Joao Chianca | Off The Wall

Filmed by Mikey Mallalieu

#9 Craig Anderson | Australia

Filmed by Jack Taylor

#10 Mason Ho | North Shore

Filmed by Timmy Toes

