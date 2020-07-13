Watch: Counting Down the Top 10 Surf Clips From Last Month

June’s “Clips of the Month” is a mixed bag of goodies, with epic footage flying at us from Bali to Brazil. But with COVID canceling most international travel plans, COTM is once again a locals-only affair at waves all around the globe: Lee Wilson in Bali, Kevin Schulz in Texas (he’s a local at Waco by now, yeah?), Yago Dora in Brazil, etc, etc. Of course, while we’re all (mostly) sheltering-in-place—or at least we’re all surfing in place—the locals at Teahupo’o might have the best stay-at-home orders at the moment.
For the second time in two months, a wild Chopes wave tops our list, and this time it’s a beautifully ridden bomb by Matahi Drollet. After Drollet’s eye-popping ride, there are a couple of other very notable performances, including Dora’s backside full rotation (which was the best backside air of his life), and Wilson’s wild chocolate brown barrel in Bali (which was the best tube of his life). Click play above for the full list, and then scroll below to see each wave stand on its own.
1) Matahi Drollet | Teahupo’o, Tahiti
View this post on Instagram
2) Gilbert Teave | Teahupo’o, Tahiti
View this post on Instagram
3) Lee Wilson | Keramas, Bali
View this post on Instagram
4) Yago Dora | Florianópolis, Brazil
View this post on Instagram
5) Joao Chianca | Saquarema, Brazil
View this post on Instagram
6) Kauli Vaast | Teahupo’o, Tahiti
View this post on Instagram
7) Kelly Slater & Torrey Meister | Lower Trestles
View this post on Instagram
8) Kevin Schulz | Waco, Texas
View this post on Instagram
9) Eithan Osborne | Palm Springs, California
10) Josh Moniz | Waco, Texas
View this post on Instagram
This article originally appeared on Surfer.com and was republished with permission.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!