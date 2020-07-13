Sports

Watch: Counting Down the Top 10 Surf Clips From Last Month

June’s “Clips of the Month” is a mixed bag of goodies, with epic footage flying at us from Bali to Brazil. But with COVID canceling most international travel plans, COTM is once again a locals-only affair at waves all around the globe: Lee Wilson in Bali, Kevin Schulz in Texas (he’s a local at Waco by now, yeah?), Yago Dora in Brazil, etc, etc. Of course, while we’re all (mostly) sheltering-in-place—or at least we’re all surfing in place—the locals at Teahupo’o might have the best stay-at-home orders at the moment.

What Not to Do When Shopping for a Surfboard

Read article

For the second time in two months, a wild Chopes wave tops our list, and this time it’s a beautifully ridden bomb by Matahi Drollet. After Drollet’s eye-popping ride, there are a couple of other very notable performances, including Dora’s backside full rotation (which was the best backside air of his life), and Wilson’s wild chocolate brown barrel in Bali (which was the best tube of his life). Click play above for the full list, and then scroll below to see each wave stand on its own.

1) Matahi Drollet | Teahupo’o, Tahiti

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matahi Drollet 🏴‍☠️ (@matahidrollet) on

2) Gilbert Teave | Teahupo’o, Tahiti

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gilbert Teave (@gilbertteave) on

3) Lee Wilson | Keramas, Bali

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lee Wilson (@royalbeachbum) on

4) Yago Dora | Florianópolis, Brazil

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yAGO doRA (@yagodora) on

5) Joao Chianca | Saquarema, Brazil

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by João Vitor “Chumbinho” Chianca (@joaochumbinho) on

6) Kauli Vaast | Teahupo’o, Tahiti

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kauli VAAST Tahiti 🇵🇫 (@kaulivaast) on

7) Kelly Slater & Torrey Meister | Lower Trestles

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Torrey Meister (@torreymeister) on

8) Kevin Schulz | Waco, Texas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Schulz (@kevin_schulz) on

9) Eithan Osborne | Palm Springs, California

10) Josh Moniz | Waco, Texas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SURFER (@surfer_magazine) on

This article originally appeared on Surfer.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Sports