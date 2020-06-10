Watch ‘Dew Tour Live’ Ep. 5: Red Gerard, Hailey Langland, Brock Crouch, and More

Snowboarders Red Gerard, Hailey Langland, Brock Crouch, Luke Winkelmann, and more will be joining us in the booth this Friday, June 12th, for episode five of Dew Tour Live.

They’ll be coming in to talk to hosts Chris Cote and Todd Richards at the SNOWBOARDER Magazine office, answer some questions, talk about some video highlights, and have a skate session in the TransWorld SKATEboarding park. Plus, we’ll check in with the SNOWBOARDER Mag crew to get some of the latest snowboarding news and updates.

Tune in and drop your questions in the comments for a chance to have them answered on-air.

Watch previous episode of Dew Tour Live here.

This article originally appeared on DewTour.com and was republished with permission.