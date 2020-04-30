Watch: ‘Dew Tour Live’ Episode 1, Premiering Friday, May 1

Welcome to Dew Tour Live! With video conferencing becoming increasingly common, we’re adapting our usual live show to bring together guests and commentators, all live, for fans to enjoy while at home.

Our updated Dew Tour Live format focuses on linking up with the top skateboarding, snowboarding, and skiing athletes of the world while diving into topics like Olympic qualifying, past Dew Tour event highlights, the current state of competition, viral social videos, and how athletes are handling the challenges of being quarantined. We’ll also host live skate sessions, bring on special guests, play some trivia, answer viewer comments and questions, and much more.

Our first Dew Tour Live show is scheduled to take place this Friday, May 1st at 1:00 pm PT with hosts Chris Cote and Todd Richards. Mark your calendars, set a reminder, and watch live on Dew Tour’s Facebook, Youtube, or Mixer channel.

This article originally appeared on DewTour.com and was republished with permission.