Watch ‘Dew Tour Live’ Episode 2: Friday, May 8 at 1:00 P.M. (PST)

Get ready for the second episode of Dew Tour Live coming this Friday, May 8th, at 1:00 pm PT. Join hosts Chris Cote and Todd Richards on a live video conference as they bring together guests to discuss skateboarding topics, social trends, live skate sessions, adapting daily routines during challenging quarantine times, and other hot topics.

This week’s show will feature skateboarders TJ Rogers, Vanessa Torres, Samarria Brevard, Heimana Reynolds, TransWorld Skateboarding Editor-in-Cheif Jaime Owens, Editor Blair Alley and more. Mark your calendars, set a reminder, and watch live on Dew Tour’s Facebook, Youtube, or Mixer channel.

This article originally appeared on DewTour.com and was republished with permission.

