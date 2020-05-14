Watch ‘Dew Tour Live’ Episode 3: Friday, May 15 at 1:00 P.M. (PST)

For the third week in a row, Dew Tour is going live on Friday, May 15th, at 1:00 pm PST with hosts Chris Cote and Todd Richards. Join us live as we bring together guest skaters to check-in, watch some videos, have a few live skate sessions, and see how everyone is adapting their daily routines during these challenging times, as well as other hot topics.

This week’s episode features skateboarders Jagger Eaton, Dashawn Jordan, Editor-in-Chief Jaime Owens and Editor Blair Alley of TransWorld Skateboarding, and more. Stay tuned this week as we announce more guests and be sure to watch live this Friday, May 15th, on Dew Tour’s Facebook, Youtube, or Mixer channel.

This article originally appeared on DewTour.com and was republished with permission.

