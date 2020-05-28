Watch ‘Dew Tour Live’ Episode 4: Friday, May 29 at 1:00 P.M. (PST)

Get ready for our fourth installment of Dew Tour Live coming this Friday, May 29th, at 1:00 pm PST. Tune in as hosts Todd Richards and Chris Cote check in with some of the world’s top-ranked skateboarders to chat about current news, watch videos and have a live skate session.

Chris Cole and Lizzie Armanto join us this week for the latest edition of Dew Tour Live. Plus, we’ll be having a live skate session with a couple of rippers at the California Skateparks Training Facility. Tune in to hear what Chris and Lizzie have been getting into, check-in with the TransWorld SKATEboarding crew, or call out some tricks for the skaters. As always, you can leave your questions in the comments for a chance to have them answered on-air as we stream live on Dew Tour’s Facebook, Youtube, Mixer, and Instagram.

Catch up on our previous three Dew Tour Live episodes here.

