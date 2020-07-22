Watch ‘Dew Tour Live’ Episode 8: Friday, July 24 at 1:00 P.M. (PST)

This week’s episode of Dew Tour Live episode eight is one for the books. We’re going to have skateboarding legend Chris Pastras as the host, and we’ll be dialing up iconic skateboarders Kareem Campbell and Ray Barbee. We’ll also be calling up current-day rippers Samarria Brevard, Maurio McCoy, Zion Wright, and Dashawn Jordan. Tune in, watch live, and drop your questions in the comments for a chance to have them answered on-air.

Watch on Dew Tour's Facebook page or YouTube channel.

