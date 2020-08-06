Watch ‘Dew Tour Live’ Episode 9: Friday, Aug. 7 at 1:00 P.M. (PST)

In episode nine of Dew Tour Live, we’ll be featuring an all-star Canadian skater lineup. We’ll be catching up with none other than Ryan Decenzo, who now resides in Huntington Beach, CA, and see what he’s been up to as of late.

We’ll also follow up with three-time Dew Tour Team Challenge champions Blind Skateboards rider TJ Rogers and team manager Bill Weiss. Additionally, we’ll have TransWorld SKATEboarding’s own Jaime Owens on the show to get the latest in skate news. All this and more going down this Friday, August 7th at 1:00 pm with hosts Chris Cote and Chris Pastras.

Watch on Dew Tour’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

This article originally appeared on DewTour.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!