Watch: Exploring the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan on a Mountain Bike

The idea of ‘adventure’ is relative. To some, adventure is simple—just getting outside, strolling on a local trail. To others, it might mean leveling up to, say, hike a 14,000-foot peak, or perhaps an attainable adventure sweet spot somewhere in between.

For a select few of the bravest adventure junkies, it means severe exposure and endurance limits at the ends for the earth. The search for remote locales yields alluring, unknown possibilities. Take the three mountain bikers who came together from wildly different backgrounds to explore the rugged Kingdom of Bhutan. The Himalayan journey documented in the new short film titled Adventure Is… offers the riders a chance to reflect on the draws of the globe’s far-flung corners, and why they inspire travelers to push themselves into situations with uncertain outcomes.

Those riders would be Euan Wilson (CEO of @H+I Adventures mountain bike tours), alongside expert mountain bike rider Sam Seward, and pro mountain bike photographer Dan Milner. Beyond the sheer riding thrills, they discuss the core motivation regarding why this type of two-wheeled, human-powered exploration is so special. Spoiler: It’s ingrained at this point. Any traveler can benefit from the reminder that adventure is what you make it; always out there waiting to be discovered.



Also, be sure to check out BIKE Magazine’s stunning photo feature Poetry In Motion, which gorgeously documents the entire trip. It’ll certainly leave you with some adventurous plans to contemplate.

