Watch ‘Eye of the Storm’: A Beautiful MTB Escape

‘Eye of the Storm’–A short mountain biking film by Tristan Deggan.
“I wanted to express the stress I felt when COVID came close to home. The distant threat of the spread seemed like it would never effect us, but when it did I felt so privileged to have a sport to escape the downpour of awful global news and local anxieties. I am sure that riding has come as a necessity for many, but I still hope this film can inspire some to disconnect even for a ride, and to appreciate this very special sport during these times.” –Tristan Deggan
“COVID-19 has effected each and every one of us to a certain degree. I count myself lucky to live and work in an area where I was able to keep accessing my local trails, and pick away at some build projects. Shooting this video with Tristan (from a safe social distance!) and building trails was my way of coping with everything. Hope everyone enjoys the video, we had a great time making it!
“I’d also like to give a shout out to “Dangerous Dan” Cowan for building most of the trails on Bowen, it wouldn’t be the same place to ride without him.” –Jay Boysen
Video and photos produced by: Tristan Deggan
Rider: Jay Boysen
Brought to you by: NF
This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!