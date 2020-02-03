Watch ‘Fast Life’: What It Takes to Be Mountain Biking’s Best

As the first World Cup in Lousa, Portugal awaits us in a month’s time, it’s about time to kick off the hype! Fast Life is back. Follow Kate Coutney, Loïc Bruni and Finn Iles through the first races of the most competitive MTB disciplines–where off-season training and willpower will be put to the absolute test as they take on the 2019 UCI Downhill and Cross-Country Mountain Biking World Cup.

Over the course of the past 2 seasons, Fast Life has combined the best on course action with unparalleled mountain bike athlete access, unique racing insights, snappy dialogue and killer music into a winning formula. Bottom line, you only have to check out Fast Life once to know that it’s the most relevant, sexiest, most adorable World Cup web series on the planet.

– Follow the UCI MTB World Cup 2020 LIVE on Red Bull TV.

– Featuring: Loic Bruni, FRANCE, 24y.o., Specialized

– Finn Iles, CANADA, 19 years old, Specialized

– Kate Courtney, USA, 23 years old, Scott

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

