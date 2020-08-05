Watch: ‘From the Ash’ With Pro Mountain Biker Nico Vink

“From The Ash” is a visual metaphor for pushing forward as the world seemingly crumbles around you. In May of 2018 the Ute Park wildfire burnt 36,740 acres; a large swath of it was on the Philmont Scout Ranch.

Directed by Ryan Gibb, “From The Ash” is Gibb’s first foray back into feature mountain bike filmmaking since he and Derek Frankowski made the classic “Life Cycles” a decade ago. The culmination of one of the more challenging film shoots imaginable, “From The Ash” is a staggering combination of perseverance, incredibly creative filmmaking, and the masterful riding of Nico Vink. The result is a short film we’ll remember for a long time.

Thank you to the Boy Scouts of America for allowing us to film on location at Philmont. For the best experience, please use headphones or a great sound system.

Featuring: Nico Vink

Directed By: Ryan Gibb

Cinematography By: Liam Mullany, Scott Secco, and Ryan Gibb

Additional Cinematography By: Austin Hopkins and Arnie Rodriguez

Score Composed By: Blitz//Berlin blitzberlin.lnk.to/Autoclave

Post Sound By: Keith White Audio

Colourist: Sam Gilling

Post Work: Dan Gaud

Still Photographer: Bruno Long

Quote Written By: Jeff Collins

Special Thanks to:

Kaylee Gibb

Tony Olmsted

Jessie Jones

Brecken Dalley

Sean Larsen

Keith Nelson

Ben Harper

Brittany Gibeau

Brett Hills

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!