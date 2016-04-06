Watch: Giancarlo Stanton Blasts an Epic 401-Foot Home Run

Your browser does not support iframes.

Giancarlo Stanton is back to his usual (dangerous) form.

The Miami Marlins slugger—and owner of the richest contract in baseball—last hit a home run way back on June 24, 2015, just a few days before he broke a bone in his hand.

But Stanton is healthy again to start the 2016 season, and hot damn is he playing like it. Stanton belted this ball (and off Justin Verlander, no less!) with an exit velocity of nearly 111 miles per hour, sending the the ball to a height of 143.8 feet and a distance of 401 feet before it landed in the left-center stands. It’s a wonder it didn’t leave a crater in Marlins Park.

A mere 110.6 mph off the bat on Giancarlo Stanton's first homer of the season, off Justin Verlander, per @statcast.





If he keeps this up and manages to stay healthy this year, they’ll have to take extra care of the windows on the International Space Station.

