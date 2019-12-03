In case you were wondering what could possibly make your Tuesday a bit more exciting, well, we’ve got the video for that. If leaping out of a perfectly good airplane at 13,000 feet isn’t crazy enough, the crew at the Harlem Globetrotters decided to take it to a whole new level.

In celebration of the 4th Annual World Trick Shot Day, Harlem Globetrotters star player Hammer Harrison attempted the highest slam dunk ever, hurling himself from a plane in Eloy, Arizona with the plan to successfully slam the highest dunk ever recorded.

As you can see in the video, the feat was no easy task taking wind conditions and many other variables into consideration. Diving tandem with an instructor, the two men had to carefully navigate their way through the sky—free-falling at speeds of 120-130mph, all while keeping a tight hold on the basketball—and come within inches of the basketball hoop so Harrison could slam it home. And thankfully, the team nailed it first try. “I can’t believe it! … That was the greatest trick shot ever. Ain’t nobody topping that one,” says an elated Harrison safely on the ground.

World Trick Shot Day was created by the Globetrotters four years ago as way to encourage basketball fans to get out and get creative with their basketballs. Three years ago, the first Tuesday of Decemeber was officially declared “World Trick Shot Day” by the Registrar at National Day Calendar.

“We work on trick shots every day, though the skydive trick shot is not one of them,” laughed Harrison. “We practice them because it’s such a thrill for us, and for our fans. Our fans give us such great feedback when we post them. We love getting the chance to see what they can do, too.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!