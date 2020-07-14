Watch: Hellsend Dirt Party 2020, South Africa

The Hellsend Dirt Party was the last event we had at Hellsend Dirt Compound before the Covid 19 lock down was put in place in South Africa. So many good times and we hope to have another one soon!

Thanks SRAM, Monster Energy and BMT Bike Shop for supporting us and helping us make the event happen!!

Video by Thomas Sandell

Catch up on some lockdown action from Hellsend HERE.

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

