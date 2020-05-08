Watch: Huge Freeride Lines in Remote B.C. With Kenny Smith

“First Descent”–Every great adventure starts with a visionary. Kenny Smith’s dream was to combine two passions—mountain bikes and helicopters—into one once-in-a-lifetime trip. The plan was simple: visualize the route, then make it happen.

Between the initial vision and journey’s end is a whole lot of fun. Join Kenny Smith and crew as they explore remote parts of British Columbia by bike and heli.

Featured Riders: Kenny Smith, Fraser Newton, Margus Riga, and Charles Diamond.

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

