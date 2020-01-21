Watch ‘Lightspeed’: First Tracks in Japan Featuring Brandon Semenuk

While most riders spent September of 2019 prepping for Red Bull Rampage, Brandon Semenuk gathered his crew and tripped to Hakuba Valley and Hakuba Iwatake Mountain Resort to film.

For this installment from Revel Co.for Red Bull, Clay Porter joined the crew alongside visionary Rupert Walker to shoot the project while Evan Intern, Dan Fleury and Kane Boyce got to work on the shovels and machines to shape the Japanese dirt into Semenuk’s vision.

“For in the minds of skiers and snowboarders, Hakuba stirs visions of bottomless powder and untracked turns,” Red Bull Bike states on their YouTube channel. “For mountain bikers? Not much registers. Lightspeed, blending two weeks of digging, riding and cityscapes aims to change that.

“An artistic creation brought to you by some of the finest names of the mountain bike film industry, Revel Co.”

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

