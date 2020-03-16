Matt Hunter and his son Robbie stole our hearts three years ago in “Little Trail Hunter,” a touching edit that showcased the simple pleasures of a father and son bikepacking trip near Kamloops.

In “Little Trail Hunter: Part Two,” Hunter and Robbie return, but this time with little brother and mom along for the ride. Part two will make you smile just as big as the original.

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

