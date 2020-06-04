Watch: Moto Meets Mountain Biking in ‘LIFTOFF’

META presents “LIFTOFF,” a love letter to the stars. This is a moto video, featuring dirt bikes with combustible-powered engines–clearly an unusual thing here on BikeMag.com. We absolutely get it if you’re only here for mountain bikes, more power to you. But if you have a few minutes, if you see the beauty in desert expanses and the freedom of exploration, or if you are a fan of filmmaking or two wheels in the broader sense of the phrase, this is a must-watch.

BIKE contributors Wiley Kaupas and Lear Miller, alongside Kasen Schauman and Nash Howe, teamed up with Rooted MTB downhill racers Austin Hackett-Klaube and Harrison Ory to create this piece. It’s an interpretation of desert canvasses through the eyes of mountain bikers; with a focus on creativity, style and beauty.

At BIKE, we’re always big fans of thoughtfully and finely executed content that won’t just be scrolled past and forgotten. “LIFTOFF” is just that. Give it a watch, you just might enjoy.

Athletes – Austin Hackett-Klaube, Harrison Ory

Directed by – Wiley Kaupas

Filmed by – Wiley Kaupas, Lear Miller, Kasen Schauman

Photography – Lear Miller

Original Score – Nash Howe

See more work from Wiley Kaupas, featuring mountain bikes:

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

