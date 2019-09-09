After setting numerous NFL records since coming into the league in 2011, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had his eyes on something new in 2019: The Guinness Book of World Records. Teaming up with YouTube personality Mr. Beast, Newton took to the field at the Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium to etch his name into the record books a few more times.

Newton picked out three records to try and beat, all related to football, and a couple of them were very, very specific records. First, Newton and Mr. Beast took on the “longest-in-between the legs catch” record, which was set by Dude Perfect at 35 yards. Newton played quarterback on this one, throwing an underhanded pass 39 yards and completing it to one of the Beast team members, who caught it between his legs to set the new record.

The second record was the most weirdly specific one: The “farthest blindfolded catch with an American football while in motion.” The previous record, also set by Dude Perfect, stood at 23.3 yards, and this time, Newton was able to complete the pass at 24 yards to get into the record books.

The final record was one that multiple NFL players have taken on, including Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn, who had the record with 48 times in one minute. This time around, Newton showed off his own receiver skills by making the catches, setting the record with 51 one-handed grabs in one minute.

Check out the full video to see Newton in action breaking all the records:

