Watch: Oakley Takes Over Times Square to Announce New NFL Partnership





After announcing a four-year partnership with the NFL to become an official on-field partner and licensee, Oakley launched the new deal in style: By taking over Times Square.

Oakley brought out a bunch of fans, NFL players and legends, including Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Terrell Davis, Giants stars Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard, among others, to kick off the new partnership. As part of the launch, Oakley took over multiple video boards in Times Square and created a 360 experience to bring the new deal to life.

Oakley showed an incredible video of what it’s like to be inside the helmet of NFL players powered by Oakley’s Prizm Lens Technology visors, and also introduced some of the styles of eyewear that players and fans will be wearing now that the company is partnered with the NFL. The video featured looks at Oakley brand team members Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Pittsburgh Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster, and Chargers safety Derwin James, and Oakley also announced at the event that it is now an official partner of the New York Giants.

Oakley took over Times Square for the event and gave fans a look at what’s to come. Here’s a look at the event:

As part of the new deal with the NFL, fans will be able to have access to a new special-edition NFL collection, and also will be able to create customized select frames with the Oakley Custom Program, creating eyewear with their NFL team’s logo and preferred colors on them. The collection includes two men’s styles with the Holbrook and Flak 2.0 XL eyewear, and seven teams in a women’s style, the Low Key eyewear.

Check out Oakley.com for more on how to create a custom pair and pick up a set from your team as part of the special-edition NFL eyewear collection from Oakley.